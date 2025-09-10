Nepal In Turmoil: KP Oli Resigns, Army Takes Control | Who Will Lead Next?

After two days of violent protests, arson, and rage that left Nepal’s Parliament and streets in flames, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned. The Army has taken control, imposing curfews, sealing Kathmandu airport, and locking down cities across the country. From Kathmandu to Bhaktapur, soldiers have locked down the cities. In Birgunj, the violence spilled over- a jail break attempt forced police to open fire. India Today reporters gained exclusive access inside Parliament, now reduced to a charred skeleton of smashed windows and scorched history. Youth-backed leaders Balendra Shah and Rabi Lamichhane have emerged as possible successors to Oli, riding on strong anti-corruption and people’s movements.