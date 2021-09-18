Netflix to invest more in India: CEO Reed Hastings

Specials
Reed Hastings, founder and co-CEO of the $25-billion revenue streaming giant Netflix has said his service is “more innovative” than competitors like Disney and HBO, and more entertainment-oriented than Amazon and Apple. Netflix, he said, wants to be “a part of everyone’s entertainment.” He spoke to Business Today’s Global Business Editor Udayan Mukherjee. Watch the full interview
