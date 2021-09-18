scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
News Reel
Netflix to invest more in India: CEO Reed Hastings

Feedback

Netflix to invest more in India: CEO Reed Hastings

Reed Hastings, founder and co-CEO of the $25-billion revenue streaming giant Netflix has said his service is “more innovative” than competitors like Disney and HBO, and more entertainment-oriented than Amazon and Apple. Netflix, he said, wants to be “a part of everyone’s entertainment.” He spoke to Business Today’s Global Business Editor Udayan Mukherjee. Watch the full interview

TAGS:

Videos