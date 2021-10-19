Netflix values Squid game at $900 mn, China's economic slowdown and more

All you wanted to know about the markets; Paras Defence hits upper circuit on board nod to associate company; Key IPOs including Nykaa, Jhunjhuwala-backed Star Health get SEBI’s nod; China records first economic slowdown since COVID-19; Unseasonal rain leads to rise in vegetable prices; Netflix values its megahit show Squid game at $ 900 million; Exclusive conversation with our Market Guru Prashant khemka. This and more on the Business Today show