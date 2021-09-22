News about Gautam Adani, the Evergrande issue explained and more on the BT show

A look at the markets rebounding a day after they fell due to the Evergrande effect. What is the Evergrande issue? Business Today TV also quashes rumours that the RBI is broke and will not be able to pay dividend to the government this year. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani promises $20 billion investment in green energy over next 10 years. A ground report from Chennai on Ford employees facing the sack. Watch the full Business Today show.