NFT Mania gets th Big-B Booster with Amitabh Bachchan

He’s an actor, he is a singer, he is one of India’s biggest icons. Now Amitabh Bachchan is playing a new role in the digital realms...as he enters the world of NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens, which is essentially a unique digital asset.. An auction of the mega-star’s digital posters and his rendition of the poem Madhushala began today. As our special report shows, Amitabh is not the only one cashing in on his popularity.