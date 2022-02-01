scorecardresearch
News
News Reel
No changes in personal tax in Budget 2022

Feedback

No changes in personal tax in Budget 2022

FM Sitharaman kept the personal tax slab rates unchanged in Budget 2022. The finance minister did not make any substantial changes in the income tax slabs or rates in the 2021-22 Budget. Although FM Sitharaman did not change tax slabs and rates in Budget 2020 as well, she introduced a new tax regime under which the tax rates are slashed for those willing to forgo tax exemptions as well as deductions. Watch this video to know more..

TAGS:

BT TV