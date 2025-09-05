North India Floods: Sutlej Swells, Landslides Hit Himachal, J&K Highway Shut

North India is reeling under a devastating flood and landslide crisis. In Punjab, the swollen Sutlej River, fed by heavy rains, cloudbursts, and fresh dam releases, has submerged villages across Ferozepur and Fazilka, leaving over 3.5 lakh people affected and more than 1,600 villages inundated. The death toll has crossed 35. In Mohali, floodwaters entered homes, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water as pumps struggled to clear streets. In Himachal Pradesh, tragedy struck Kullu’s Akhada Bazaar, where a landslide killed one, injured three, and left several trapped after houses collapsed. Officials from the NDRF and district administration are leading massive rescue operations.