Nykaa Lists On D-Street, Maruti On Price Hike & Many More...

All you want to know about markets. Nykaa makes a blockbuster debut on dalal street, CEO Falguni Nayar India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire. Take a look at her journey. We get you an exclusive conversation with the lady of the hour, Falguni Nayar. Lukewarm response to Paytm IPO, Retail and Institutional investors rescue the Paytm IPO on its last day. Maruti’s MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa hints at a fourth price hike this year in an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV. Central government changes the way to choose bidders for infrastructure projects, lowest price bidder will no longer be the default winner. In its latest crackdown China bans social media influencers from pitching stocks and stock brokerages.