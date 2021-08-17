Ola enters the EV sector with its e-scooter launch

Ola launched the S1 electric scooter range in India on Sunday. The Ola S1 range comes in two variants- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. While the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The price of the Ola S1 will depend on the subsidies provided on electric vehicles by different states. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro series will be available from September and deliveries will begin from October. Watch the video for more.