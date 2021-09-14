Onion prices likely to spike this festive season

Onion prices are likely to remain high this festive season due to an erratic monsoon. Onions prices are likely to remain at a higher trajectory during October-November following delay in crop arrivals due to rainfall deficit as August, the key month for transplantation, did not see any recovery in monsoon. On average, India consumes an estimated 13 lakh tonnes of onion every month and to meet this demand, the crop is grown in three seasons - Kharif, late Kharif and rabi. Watch the video for more.