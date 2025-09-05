P Chidambaram On GST 2.0: Good Move, But Not Enough To Revive Economy

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram spoke exclusively to Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today TV, reacting to the biggest GST overhaul since 2017. While welcoming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s two-slab reform, he called it a “necessary step, but not a sufficient step” to revive India’s slowing economy. Chidambaram argued that the reforms must go beyond rate cuts to simplify compliance and stop harassment of small traders. He warned that without fair administration and ease of filing, GST 2.0 may fall short of boosting demand, investment, and growth. Watch the full interview as Chidambaram explains why GST must truly become a “Good and Simple Tax.”