Paytm prepares for IPO in October, expects to break even in 18 months

Paytm, which has filed for Rs 16,600 crore ($2.2 billion) IPO that will likely be the largest ever in India, also expects to break even in 18 months. Paytm's IPO plan comes at a time when several first-generation homegrown startups in India prepare to go public on domestic bourses, led by food delivery firm Zomato which made a stellar stock market debut last week. Watch the video for more about the company that has become an integral part of the consumers' lives