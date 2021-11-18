Paytm share nosedives in grey market, analyst view on listing

Paytm's parent One 97 Communications may not see the big listing pop like Zomato and Nykaa. Industry watchers do not see fireworks on the listing as shares of the company traded at the lowest premium among the IPOs currently available for trading in the grey market. Shares are available at a discount of 20 rupees in the unlisted market. Listen in to what Abhay Doshi, founder of UnlistedArena.com has to say.