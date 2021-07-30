Pegasus row: SC to hear plea seeking probe into snooping charges

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking a probe by a sitting or a retired judge into the Pegasus spyware controversy. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Kapil Sibal that the petition has been filed and numbered and needed to be heard in view of the large ramifications of the alleged snooping. The SC will hear the petition on Pegasus row next week. Watch the video for more.