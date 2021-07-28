Personal care brand Mamaearth's plans after its $50 mn funding round

Personal care brand Mamaearth closed a $50 mn funding round led by Sofina Ventures SA. Existing investor Sequoia Capital India also participated in the funding. The company co-founded by Ghazal Alagh, has plans to use the funds to drive brand growth offline and explore inorganic opportunities. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor & Anchor, BTTV, caught up with Alagh to find out more about Mamaearth's plans for the future. Watch the video for more.