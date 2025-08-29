Peter Navarro Revives ‘Oil Laundromat’ Charge On India’s Russia Trade | U.S.-India Tensions

White House advisor and Trump ally Peter Navarro has once again accused India of acting as a “laundromat” for Russian oil. After calling the Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war,” Navarro now claims India’s energy trade is fueling Moscow’s war chest while hurting U.S. exporters. His sharp rhetoric isn’t new — since June 24, 2023, Peter Navarro has consistently targeted India with sharp accusations. He began by calling India under Modi an 'uncertain trumpet' and claimed that both 'India and Narendra Modi can’t really be trusted'. But leading U.S. economists are pushing back, accusing Navarro and Trump of bullying India into breaking ties with Russia. Experts argue this is economic coercion disguised as diplomacy. India, meanwhile, stands firm with its “jhukega nahi” resolve, rattling Washington.