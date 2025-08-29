Just hours after the U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports, White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro sparked outrage by calling the Russia–Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war.” This is only the latest in a string of provocative remarks from Navarro, who earlier labelled India the “Maharaja of Tariffs” and a “Kremlin laundromat.” New Delhi, however, has stood firm, making clear that its Russian energy purchases are driven by national interest, not external pressure. With accusations ranging from unfair trade to fueling war, Navarro’s persistent anti-India stance has become a recurring flashpoint. India, meanwhile, reiterates its commitment to peace, stability, and an independent foreign policy. Watch how India is responding to Navarro’s charged rhetoric.