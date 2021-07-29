Pfizer and Moderna vaccines race ahead of others in sales

Global vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech combine's Covid-19 vaccine BNT162b2 is set to become the world's largest-ever selling drug or vaccine a year, as Pfizer has projected sales of around $33.5 billion in 2021. Based on current projections, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to manufacture in up to 3 billion doses by December 2021-end. Closely following Pfizer is US-based biotech company Moderna's mRNA-1273 Covid-19 vaccine, which is projected to rake in sales worth $17 billion in 2021, as per its first-quarter projections. Watch the video for more