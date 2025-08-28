Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
news reel
Piyush Goyal, Gadkari, Jaishankar: Tariffs Won’t Shake India, Exports To Rise, Energy Ties Balanced

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

On Donald Trump’s 50% tariff move, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed fears of de-globalization, stressing that nations are only restructuring trade ties. He asserted India’s exports will surpass last year’s levels, declaring “no one can make India bow.” Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted India’s automobile sector’s rise to the world’s third largest, employing 4 crore people and driving exports through advances in EVs, biofuels, and battery technology. External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said India is “perplexed” by criticism of its Russia oil trade, noting that others buy far more, while India balances global energy stability.

