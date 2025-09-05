Piyush Goyal: GST Reforms Benefit All Sections, Burden Reduced Since 2017 Introduction

On GST Reforms, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, highlighted the collaborative effort of all states, including opposition-ruled ones, in deciding GST slabs and implementing the reforms. He noted that from 2017 to 2024-25, the Prime Minister has periodically reduced rates wherever feasible. Goyal criticized the opposition for making baseless allegations and creating misunderstandings, emphasizing that the burden of taxes and paperwork, which was high during the Congress government before 2014, has been steadily decreasing since GST’s introduction. The minister reiterated that these reforms are designed to benefit all sections of society, promoting ease of doing business and economic growth.