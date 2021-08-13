scorecardresearch
PM launches scrappage policy, says polluting vehicles to be phased out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, stating that it will bring investment worth Rs 10,000 crore in India. During a video address at the Investor Summit in Gujarat, PM Modi said the policy is a significant milestone in the country's development journey. Adding that it will phase out unfit and polluting vehicles, he also invited youth and startups to join the programme. 

