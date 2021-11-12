PM launches two innovative customer centric initiatives of RBI

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
PM Modi launched two new schemes today. The Reserve Bank Of India led schemes include, 'RBI Retail Direct Scheme' & the 'Integrated Ombudsman Scheme'. While the retail direct scheme will help the investors to directly invest in govt securities, the ombudsman scheme will integrate the customer redressal & queries on one single platform. Watch PM Modi as he announces the two new schemes.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today