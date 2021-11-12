scorecardresearch
PM launches two innovative customer centric initiatives of RBI

PM Modi launched two new schemes today. The Reserve Bank Of India led schemes include, 'RBI Retail Direct Scheme' & the 'Integrated Ombudsman Scheme'. While the retail direct scheme will help the investors to directly invest in govt securities, the ombudsman scheme will integrate the customer redressal & queries on one single platform. Watch PM Modi as he announces the two new schemes.

