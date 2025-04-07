scorecardresearch
PM Modi Counters Stalin’s ‘Discrimination’ Charge, Questions Real Commitment To Tamil Nadu

 

In a fiery political face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took direct aim at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin — accusing him of habitually misleading the public about central fund allocations. Modi questioned the DMK government’s Tamil pride narrative, asking why MBBS courses in Tamil haven’t been implemented yet. He also slammed Stalin for skipping the Pamban Bridge event and raising the delimitation issue instead. As DMK accuses the Centre of Hindi imposition, can Modi’s counter-narrative turn the tide in BJP’s favour ahead of 2024?

