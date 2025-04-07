PM Modi In Sri Lanka: A Day Of Diplomacy, Honour, Cricket & Commitment To Bilateral Growth

In a landmark diplomatic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first foreign leader to be hosted by Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s historic Independence Square—an honour never before accorded to any foreign dignitary. The two leaders held high-level bilateral talks, signing seven crucial MoUs, including the first-ever defence pact between India and Sri Lanka. PM Modi was also conferred with the prestigious Mithra Vibhushana, Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour. During the visit, he raised the sensitive issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen, paid tribute at the Indian Peace Keeping Forces Memorial, and interacted with Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning cricket legends. The day concluded with a state banquet and a strong reaffirmation of India's support, with PM Modi announcing a ₹240 crore (approx. 2.4 billion Lankan Rupees) economic assistance package to help Sri Lanka’s ongoing recovery efforts.