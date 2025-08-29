PM Modi’s Japan & China Visit: SCO Summit, Xi Jinping & Putin Talks On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a crucial four-day diplomatic tour of Japan and China from August 29 to September 1. But it is the second leg of the trip that’s more in the limelight. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Summit at Tianjin in China. On the sidelines of the summit on 31st August the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a bilateral meeting. When a thaw in India and China’s fractious relationship is already underway, the meeting of the two Asian giants in either of their soils since 2020 Galwan border disputes is the big step forward. But before this crucial SCO meeting Prime Minister of India will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo between 29-30 August.