PM Modi’s Japan Visit: Thunderous Welcome, Summit With PM Ishiba & Daruma Doll Gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora and Japanese community in Tokyo, with chants of “Modi, Modi” and traditional Vedic chants marking his arrival. PM Modi interacted with members of the community before leaving for his scheduled meetings. PM Modi attended the 15th India–Japan Annual Summit, holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on trade, investment, defence, and technology. He also met Japanese industrialists, political leaders, and former PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida. PM Modi thanked Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, calling Japan an important partner in India’s development story. PM Modi received a Daruma doll presented by Chief Priest of Shorinzan-Daruma-ji Temple as a gesture of goodwill between 2 nations. This marks Modi’s 8th visit to Japan since 2014, ahead of the SCO Summit in China.