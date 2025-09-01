PM Modi’s Strong Message On Terrorism & Connectivity At SCO Summit 2025

Prime Minister addressed the SCO Summit 2025 with a powerful message on security, connectivity, and opportunities. He highlighted India’s firm stand against terrorism, calling it a shared global challenge that requires collective action. PM stressed the importance of regional connectivity through projects like Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor, strengthening ties with Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Eurasia. He also emphasized cooperation, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and preserving shared cultural heritage. With a vision to Reform, Perform, and Transform, India called for deeper collaboration among SCO nations to build a more secure, prosperous, and interconnected future.