PM Modi's talks with American CEOs, Freshworks CEO's love for Rajinikath and more on the BT show

PM Narendra Modi meets 5 top U.S CEOs in Washington DC; A Trichy-born man inspired by Rajinikant’s dialogues to make 500 of his employees crorepatis; Stock markets powered as China manages to diffuse the Evergrande crisis; Google sues Competition Commission of India; Apple’s iPhone 13 unboxed exclusively by Business Today TV and the latest crypto prices. Watch the full Business Today show.

