QuantumSpace's Indian CEO Jagdeep Singh bags $2.3 Bn net

It’s a story of yet another Indian origin CEO who is making a mark globally. While the likes of Satya Nadella or a Parag Agarwal or Sundar Pichai.. are celebrated for ascending to the corner office of global tech behemoths, an Indian CEO is making the news again – and this time for his salary package. Indian-origin Jagdeep Singh is the CEO of the U.S. based QuantumScape, a solid-state battery startup which went public last year. And believe it or not, Singh has been awarded a staggering $2.3 billion worth of stock options, giving him an Elon Musk-like pay package.