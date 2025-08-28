Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
Raghuram Rajan Exlcusive: Trade, Finance, Investment New Weapons Of War, Time For Reforms

Raghuram Rajan Exlcusive: Trade, Finance, Investment New Weapons Of War, Time For Reforms

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor and economist Dr Raghuram Rajan has described the steep tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports as “deeply distressing” and a clear “wake-up call” for India to reduce its dependence on any single trade partner. Speaking to India Today TV’s Rajdeep Sardesai in the backdrop of Washington’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including an additional 25% penalty linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil, Dr Rajan warned that trade, investment, and finance have increasingly been weaponised in today’s global order and that India should tread carefully. “This is a wake-up call. Let us not become dependent on any single country to a large extent. Let us look east, to Europe, to Africa, and continue with the US, but unleash reforms that will help us achieve the 8–8.5% growth needed to employ our youth,” he said.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended