Ramdev on global plans and why he wants to be 2nd to none

Patanjali Ayurved, on the back of the once-bankrupt Ruchi Soya, closed FY21 with a revenue of Rs 30,000 crore. Ruchi Soya clocked a revenue of Rs 16,318 crore and an EBITDA (earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 1,800 crore. In an interview with Business Today, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev laid out his plans for Ruchi Soya in the near future. He also revealed how he facilitated the turnaround for Ruchi Soya and how he wants to dominate the FMCG market in India and go global. Watch the video for more 

