Ramdev on plans to make Ruchi Soya a market leader and global brand

The Patanjali Group, which is among the fastest growing consumer goods companies in the country, and closed FY21 with a turnover of about ₹14,000 crore. The group has also managed to breathe new life into Ruchi Soya. Its turnover increased by about 24 per cent to ₹16,318 crore. Yoga Guru and founder of Patanjali Baba Ramdev has huge plans for Ruchi Soya. He speaks to Business Today about the roadmap for Ruchi Soya and how he intends making it a global brand. Watch the video for more.