RBI supersedes 2 SREI group firms; Will there be a successful resolution?

SREI has gone the DHFL way. RBI superseded the board of directors and made an application to NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings. Rajneesh Sharma, CGM Bank of Baroda has been appointed administrator. Unlike the housing finance company DHFL, which has home loan borrowers, branches, and a good geographical presence, the SREI group firms are in the infrastructure space, which is very different. The investors or strategic buyers will look for real assets or revenue-generating assets to get interested in the company. Watch the video for more.