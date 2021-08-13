Red-tape has come down under the Modi govt: SII's Cyrus Poonawalla

The chairman of Serum Institute of India Cyrus Poonawalla hailed the Modi govt for cutting down red-tape and license-raj which had delayed permissions in the early days of the institute. He also praised the Drug Controller which responded even after office hours, attributing the fast rollout of Covishield vaccine to these very reasons. Poonawalla was speaking at the event where he received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award which he dedicated to his wife. Watch the video for more.