Relief for Cairn investors, twist in Balaji Telefilms plot and more on the Business Today show

On the Business Today show, the big news is the settlement between Cairn Energy and the Government of India. The British company has announced that it will drop all litigation against the Indian government; The disruption of banking services in Afghanistan post the August 15 coup by Taliban has put textile merchants in crisis; Ekta Kapoor is the latest business tycoon to fall victim to investor activism. This and more business news on the Business Today show with Aabha Bakaya.