Restaurants bear the brunt of Omicron curbs | NRAI Prez Exclusive

In a big blow to restaurants and bars in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered them to shut down for dine-in facilities. Amid the rising cases of covid-19, the government said bars and restaurants will be allowed to only operate their takeaway facilities. The industry which is already one of the worst-hit due to the pandemic says they might not be able to sustain any longer. Listen in to what Kabir Suri, President of NRAI had to say.