RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani Launches ‘Jio Frames’ Smart Glasses With AI & HD Camera

At the RIL AGM 2025, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani unveiled ‘Jio Frames’, a new AI-powered wearable platform designed and made for India. The smart glasses come equipped with an HD camera that can capture photos, record videos, or even go live, with all content instantly stored on the Jio AI Cloud. Jio Frames also feature a multilingual AI voice assistant that supports several Indian languages, making the device both advanced and accessible. Positioned as more than just eyewear, Jio Frames aim to build an entire ecosystem around AI-powered wearables, marking a bold step by Reliance Jio into the future of smart technology.