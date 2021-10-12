scorecardresearch
RIL secures its place in the solar power race as part of its green energy push

India’s largest conglomerate Reliance Industries made a super solar sweep with a big bang entry into the solar power market – global and domestic. RIL picked up a stake in Sterling and Wilson from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and also bought Europe-based REC Global from its Chinese parent. The move not only secures a place for RIL in the solar power race, but would also help India achieve some green energy independence.  Watch the video for more

