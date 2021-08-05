Rishi Vasudev of G.O.A.T Brand Labs on his plans for scaling the business

Lifestyle startup G.O.A.T Brand Labs raised around $36 million in its series A funding round. The round was led by Tiger Global and saw participation from Flipkart's early-stage venture fund Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield, Nordstar and Better Capital. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor & Anchor, BTTV, caught up with co-founder Rishi Vasudev to know more about his plans for the venture. Watch the video for more.