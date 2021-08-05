Rishi Vasudev of GOAT Brand Labs on potential of the D2C market

GOAT Brand Labs has just raised $36 mn from Tiger Global, Flipkart and others. Prominent angel investors also participated in the round of funding. Founded by former Flipkart executive Rishi Vasudev and Rameswar Misra, GOAT Labs will partner with early-stage brands in order to scale them up. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor & Anchor, BTTV, caught up with Vasudev to know more about his plans for the venture. Watch the video for more.