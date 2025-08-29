Russia Launches Deadly Drone & Missile Barrage On Kyiv | Dozens Killed, Global Outrage

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv faced one of its deadliest nights as Russia unleashed nearly 600 drones and over 30 ballistic and cruise missiles, striking more than 20 sites across the city. The massive assault killed dozens, including children, and forced residents to seek refuge in metro stations. Rescue crews scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble of destroyed apartments. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes as “Russia’s answer to diplomacy.” Leaders across Europe, including UK PM Keir Starmer, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, and French President Emmanuel Macron, strongly denounced the attacks. While the Kremlin insists it still seeks negotiations, the scale of destruction raises questions about Moscow’s intentions.