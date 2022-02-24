Russia-Ukraine War: Why Indian Investors Should Not Panic

As the Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate, global equities feel the heat with Sensex losing 2000 points intraday. Investors have turned a worried lot but are there opportunities amid this crisis that investors can look at? Where would it be better for you to invest your money amid the current geopolitical conflict? Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman, Inditrade Capital shares key insights in conversation with Sakshi Batra