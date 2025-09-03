Business Today
SCO Summit Sparks US Outrage | Modi-Putin-Xi Meet Triggers Geopolitical Showdown

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit brought India, China, and Russia closer, but it has rattled the United States. From PM Modi’s friendly exchanges with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to US President’s remarks calling India-US ties a “totally one-sided disaster,” tensions are escalating. White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro slammed India for reselling Russian oil at “premium prices” and called Modi’s meet with Putin and Xi “a shame.” Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent termed the SCO summit “largely performative” but hinted at easing tariff tensions. With rising geopolitical rivalries, Russian bombing of Ukraine, and India’s growing strategic importance, can the SCO unity reshape global power dynamics?

