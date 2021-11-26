SREI group's Hemant Kanoria in exclusive conversation with BT's Editor Sourav Majumdar

In early October, RBI superseded two major companies of the Kolkata-based SREI Group—SREI Infrastructure Finance and SREI Equipment Finance—and placed them under an administrator. RBI named former chief general manager of Bank of Baroda, Rajneesh Sharma, as administrator. The companies will now go through a detailed resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Hemant Kanoria, promoter of SREI Infrastructure Finance speaks to Business Today Editor Sourav Majumdar on why he thinks RBI took this action, the road ahead for these companies and much more.