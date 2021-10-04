SRK's son Aryan's arrest and narcotics bureau's drugs bust aboard Cordelia cruise

A total of 8 people were arrested by the NCB on Sunday, a day after they were picked up from the Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast where the narcotics bureau bust a rave party. Besides Aryan Khan, the others who were arrested are Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar. Aryan Khan and Arbaaz have been friends for almost 15 years. Watch the video to know how the drama unfolded.