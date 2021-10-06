State of jobs in India: Exclusive chat with Mahesh Vyas of CMIE

A massive 8.5 million new jobs were added in September, as the unemployment rate declined to 6.86% during the month from 8.32% in August '21. According to the data released by CMIE, both urban and rural unemployment shrunk which is a remarkable improvement. Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV, caught up with Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy to find out more