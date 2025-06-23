Business Today
Strait Of Hormuz On Edge: How The Israel–Iran Conflict Threatens India’s Oil Supply

Manita
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 7:40 PM IST

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most vital oil corridors — is once again under threat. Following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Tehran’s parliament has voted to close the strait, risking disruption to nearly 20% of global oil flows. For India, the implications are serious, with around 40% of its crude imports passing through this chokepoint. In this in-depth report, we examine how exposed India truly is, what energy security measures are already in place, and whether diversification — including a major shift to Russian oil — can shield the country from supply shocks. We also assess the broader geopolitical picture, from China’s vulnerability to the West’s diplomatic response. As markets react, India’s readiness will be tested — but has it done enough?

