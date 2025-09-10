Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Karisma’s Children Challenge Will In High Court

A family feud over legacy, trust, and inheritance has erupted into a full-blown legal battle. The late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor have approached the Delhi High Court, demanding their rightful share of his estate. At the heart of the case are allegations against Priya Sachdeva, Sunjay’s wife at the time of his death, accused of withholding estate details and producing a disputed “last will.” Questions also loom over the RK Family Trust and its transparency. As the court weighs the evidence, the case could redefine not just the division of assets but also the trust within one of India’s most high-profile families.