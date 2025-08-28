Swami Ramdev Calls For Boycott Of U.S. Products, Says Swadeshi Is India’s Answer To Tariffs

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev, in an exclusive conversation with India Today, lashed out at America’s tariff move, calling it “gundagardi” and “tanashahi.” He urged Indians to unite and boycott US products, insisting that this would force America to “bow before Bharat.” Linking the crisis to his long-standing swadeshi mission, Ramdev highlighted Patanjali’s success against global FMCG giants like as proof that local brands can triumph. Stressing swadeshi education, healthcare, and economy, he said India must reclaim its past glory and face future challenges with confidence. His message: Swadeshi is the only way forward.