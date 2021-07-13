Take a one-hour dive for $135 in the world's deepest pool in Dubai

World's deepest pool for diving has opened in Dubai. It has a depth of 60 metres and also a sunken city to attract divers. The pool, which equals six Olympic swimming pools, has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest pool for diving and will serve as a major tourist attraction when it opens to the public later this year. Deep Dive Dubai is touted to be 15 metres deeper than any other diving pool on the planet. Watch the video for more